GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid released its winter schedule Monday, which includes the reduction of bus frequency schedules for half of its morning routes.

The Rapid maintains none of its routes will be cancelled, but for morning commuters who use routes 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 14, 24, 27 or 28, wait times will increase between services.

The only route that will see an increase in bus frequency next year is Route 27, which is the airport industrial route for the weekday afternoon hours.

All changes take effect Jan. 2, 2024.

The Rapid denied News 8’s request for interview. In an earlier news release from the transit authority, CEO Deb Prato said that while its ridership continues to rise, they continue to grapple with worker shortages.

“Our drivers continually tell us, and our Board of Directors, they are overworked, and working too much overtime. The new winter service plan addresses those concerns by reducing service hours, and thereby, lessening the pressure on our entire transit system,” she said in the release.

The goal, Prato said, was to ensure reliability.

But Melvin Turnbo, President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 836 which represents Rapid drivers, said Prato was unfairly blaming them.

“First, Deb Prato is not addressing the problem, nor the elephant in the room. The Rapid’s CEO continues to blame bus operators for their shortsightedness and unwillingness to pay a fair salary to maintain the level of service that our public demands. By cutting services, Deb Prato is essentially telling the public to ‘Find You Own Way Home’. These are the passengers that depend on the bus services provided by The Rapid, who receives funding for the services from Local, State and Federal Resources,” he wrote in a statement.

“Gaslighting Bus Operators and The Public and Not Accepting Any Responsibility For the Service Cuts To Our Public is The Height of Manipulation, and It’s Incomprehensible to me and, I’m hoping the public sees through this as well,” Turnbo added.