GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid’s bus fleet now has new air purification systems, providing cleaner transportation for its customers.

The Rapid announced Thursday that it has contracted with United Safety & Survivability Corporation, to install Active Air Purification systems on 70% of buses in its fleet. The systems will eliminate over 99% of germs, viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, The Rapid said.

“We had a lot of people that were concerned during the peak of the pandemic and during that time we implemented a lot of new techniques and started the ball rolling on obtaining the funding for this and moving forward with this long-term strategy to help purify air as you go throughout the day,” said Amanda Moore, director of communications at The Rapid.

The purification systems can help prevent the spread of viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to The Rapid. It also eliminates bacterial pathogens, odors, molds and mildew.

The units use ultraviolet technology, like what hospitals use to purify the air and surfaces, installed in HVAC systems that are already in use.

“We already have a great cleaning process. Our buses are cleaned every single night, but this just adds a layer of security that’s actively being cleaned all throughout the day not only on surfaces but in the air as well,” said Moore.

The air purification systems were installed on all Silver Line, Laker Line, and newer buses. They were not installed on any of the buses that will be retired in the next two years, but will be a standard on all future buses added to the fleet.

“We are constantly kind of upgrading our fleet as buses retire out of the system … it’s really a continuous placement schedule so that we always have high quality vehicles on our roads,” Moore said.

She said that the purifications systems are important to protect the customers The Rapid serves.

“This was an essential investment for the well-being of our community, for our bus operators, because we get people to the places that they need to go — to their doctors’ appointments, to work, to daycare, to so many places within the six cities that we serve.”