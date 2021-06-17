The Rapid holding two job fairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid will be hosting two job fairs later this month.

The two fairs will be held at the Rapid Central Station, located at 250 Grandville Ave SW in Grand Rapids, on Tuesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, June 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Multiple full-time and part-time jobs are available, including bus operator positions, it said in a Thursday release.

Pay for bus operators starts at $19.77 an hour. Applicants do not need a Commercial Driver’s License, as the company will train new hires. Benefits include free rides on The Rapid for employees and their dependents.

Those who are interested should bring their Michigan driver’s license.

More information can be found on ridetherapid.org.