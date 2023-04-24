GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid bus system is updating the way riders pay.

Starting Monday, Rapid customers can choose to “tap and ride” using contactless payments with cards or devices. Riders can still use cash in exact change, tickets and Wave cards that were already offered.

The “tap and ride” option will work with Visa, Mastercard and Discover cards with the contactless symbol or chip for tapping. It will also work with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay using mobile phones or smartwatches.

The Rapid hopes the addition will provide more accessibility and carbon footprint reduction.

“We’ve been asked for additional convenient payment options by our customers. We are proud to be able to provide a new flexible payment type that preserves our daily fare-capping equity,” said The Rapid CEO Deb Prato in a statement.

Contactless pay will include transfers and daily fare capping of $3.50 per day when the same card is used each trip. For more information, visit The Rapid website.

The addition makes The Rapid the first transit agency in the state to include contactless payments.