GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From fairy tales to modern medicine, a new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is introducing people to the world of poison.

Starting Saturday, GRPM will explore The Power of Poison though a traveling exhibit from the American Museum of Natural History.

“Not only is it incredibly educational, it’s a wonderful time of year to have this. It touches on true crime in an educational way and the history behind some of the greatest myths and legends that children are already studying…” Sara Olson, marketing manager at GRPM, said.

The exhibit is broken up into five sections: poison in nature, poison in myth and legend, detecting poison, poison by accident and poison for good.

Poison in Nature will bring visitors into a remote Colombian forest to explain the evolutionary strategies of organisms that use poison in nature.

Poison in Myth and Legend will recreate life-size dioramas of several tales and legends like William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” Here, visitors will be able to interact with an “enchanted” book based on Leonardo da Vinci’s notebooks and “Dioscorides’ De Materia Medica.”

“Once you approach it, these florae start to appear and they have their Latin name and what about it is poisonous versus what the anti-poison is,” Olson said. “It’s very exciting. It’s reactive to its audience.”

In Detecting Poison, visitors will learn about real-world cases from the 1830s and the new scientific methods available to investigators. In this section, visitors are encouraged to put on their detective caps and solve puzzling cases in an interactive game.

“One of them, which is my favorite one, is this dog who is out in his front lawn and he starts to undergo symptoms of being very sick. And so, you have to kind of be the detective and figure out was it something in the yard, was it something that he ate, was it something from the day before?” Olson said. “It really brings it down to eye level for those younger ages.”

Poison by Accident will explore some of history’s most notorious prisoners and poisonings as well as the early challenges of detecting poison.

Lastly, Poison for Good will learn about the hundreds of plant and animal toxins that are being studied and used for life-saving treatments.

In addition to the exhibit, the museum has partnered with Kent District Library to create a booklist that goes along with the exhibit.

The exhibit will be on display until April.