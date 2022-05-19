GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wynonna Judd has announced she will continue “The Judds: The Final Tour,” after her mother, Naomi Judd’s, unexpected death last month.

The tour is still set to open September 30 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” said Wynonna Judd in a statement. “I am grateful that we will all continue to honor The Judds legacy, together.”

Wynonna Judd will honor her mother’s legacy by inviting some other big country music stars as guests: Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and Martina McBride, according to a press release.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids show can be found on the Van Andel website.