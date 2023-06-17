GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 35th Annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival took over Calder Plaza Saturday.

During the month of June, communities across Michigan are holding different festivals and events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

On Saturday, thousands of people flocked downtown to celebrate three things: their identity, love and human rights.

“I just want to thank the city of Grand Rapids for providing this incredible opportunity to support all of our individuals here, who are coming out to celebrate their identity,” Bendr Bones, ordained minister for the Satanic Temple, said. “And a huge act of protest against the current change of political climate. All these people are in the good fight, and I’m proud to be amongst them.”

“People like me, we grow up here, we’re happy to see it,” said Sarah Carpenter, an attendee. “But coming here today, you know, I see my friends’ kids here. And I am happy to support the youth and the future mes of this city. It’s really exciting.”

Grand Rapids Pride Festival on June 17, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Protesters at Grand Rapids Pride Festival on June 17, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

People in the LGBTQ+ community continue to fight for their rights.

Just this year, seven bills affecting the transgender community have been introduced to the Michigan House of Representatives. Two would restrict bathroom use, and one would require trans athletes to compete under their biological gender. Three propose consequences for parents who allow children to be given puberty blockers or gender reassignment surgeries. These bills are still in committee.

News 8 spoke with multiple people at Saturday’s festival who said they wanted to come out and show support because of recent political events.

“I’ve been coming out to Pride for the past several years, and especially this year, with all the political events, I wanted to be with my community,” Siren, an attendee, said.

This year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that expanded the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections against discrimination for people in Michigan who identify as LGBTQ+.

“It feels good to have a governor that’s supporting us,” Siren said.

“I am really happy about what Governor Whitmer did there,” Carpenter said. “She should be here today though. She missed out.”

Trinity United Methodist Church was also at the festival.

“We want to let everyone know that God loves you, know no matter who you are, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” church member Andrea Gay said. “That’s kind of our pastor’s mantra. We love Pride and want people to know they’re accepted no matter who they are and what their beliefs are.”

Saturday’s festival wrapped up at 10 p.m.