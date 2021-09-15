The Fresh Market offers healthy, accessible food on GR’s SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Right now in Kent County, roughly 15% of people struggle with food insecurity. This number increases to 25% for households with children, according to the United Methodist Community House.

To fight back against this issue, the organization has launched The Fresh Market, hoping to make healthy foods more accessible.

Leaders with The Fresh Market say the Grand Rapids southeast side is in desperate need for access to affordable, healthy foods. They are hoping through this new initiative, they will bridge that gap.

The Fresh Market is located at 900 Division Avenue S. It offers a sliding payment scale, seven forms of payment and delivery options, working to meet people where they are.

Leaders say they also keep their customers’ information and economic status private, allowing shoppers to maintain privacy. They say they want everyone who visits to feel a sense of hope and support.

“Our hope is that they feel a sense of community because that’s really what we’re trying to create and there’s no better way to create community than around food, and so not only does our market appeal to a wide audience and is able to serve a diverse group of people, it’s a place where everyone belongs,” said Carla Moore, the Co-CEO of the United Methodist Community House.

The Fresh Market is also looking to hire a manager and is always welcoming volunteers.

More information can be found on their website.