GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Foolery, a pizzeria taking over the former Wahlburgers space in downtown Grand Rapids, is set to open Monday.
The restaurant is opening exactly two years after its next-door sibling, Social Misfits. On its menu will be Detroit-style square pan pizza, craft cocktails and beer. Developed with James Beard four-time semifinalist Philip Speer, the menu will also include “yooper-inspired” pasties and salads.
“One thing is clear, this ever-evolving pizza, cocktail, wine, and beer is sure to make a lasting impression with guests from West Michigan and beyond,” a Thursday release from the restaurant said.
The Foolery will officially open at 10 Ionia Ave. near Fulton Street at 4 p.m. Monday.