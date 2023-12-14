GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Foolery, a pizzeria taking over the former Wahlburgers space in downtown Grand Rapids, is set to open Monday.

The restaurant is opening exactly two years after its next-door sibling, Social Misfits. On its menu will be Detroit-style square pan pizza, craft cocktails and beer. Developed with James Beard four-time semifinalist Philip Speer, the menu will also include “yooper-inspired” pasties and salads.

Photos from inside The Foolery. (Courtesy The Foolery)

Photos from inside The Foolery. (Courtesy The Foolery)

Photos from inside The Foolery. (Courtesy The Foolery)

Photos from inside The Foolery. (Courtesy The Foolery)

Inside The Foolery. (Courtesy The Foolery)

Inside The Foolery. (Courtesy The Foolery)

“One thing is clear, this ever-evolving pizza, cocktail, wine, and beer is sure to make a lasting impression with guests from West Michigan and beyond,” a Thursday release from the restaurant said.

The Foolery will officially open at 10 Ionia Ave. near Fulton Street at 4 p.m. Monday.