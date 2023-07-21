A photo of Marcel Price, chief inspiration architect of The Diatribe, from January 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The leader of The Diatribe, a Grand Rapids nonprofit that works to connect art and activism, has been placed on administrative leave.

After “internal complaints regarding treatment of personnel,” The Diatribe’s board of directors placed the organization’s leader — Marcel Price, chief inspiration architect of The Diatribe — on administrative leave until an independent investigation is complete, according to a statement released Friday.

Price has been on leave since July 10, according to the statement.

The board said it has chosen an independent law firm to investigate the complaints. The investigation could take as long as 9 weeks, the statement said.

The decision to place Price on administrative leave did not stem from financial mismanagement, nor did it stem from “recent personal Facebook posts regarding an intimate relationship,” according to the board.

In the interim, Vanessa Jimenez, former executive director of the Latina Network of West Michigan, and Megan Smith Jovanovic, head of philanthropy for The Diatribe, will serve as co-executive directors of The Diatribe, the board said.

The board of directors said it is committed to integrity, respect and transparency, as well as confidentiality during the investigation.

“Rest assured, the board is committed to sharing relevant information with our community once the investigation is concluded and the appropriate actions have been taken,” the statement said.