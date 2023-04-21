GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A summer camp in Grand Rapids will give kids a chance to hone their comedy chops.

The Comedy Project is once again putting on its youth comedy camps. This year there will be two different programs, one for kids ages 8 to 12 and one for teens ages 13 to 17. Those who take part will get to learn all about comedy, from standup and storytelling to group improvisations.

The camps will wrap up with live performances for the campers to showcase their new skills to friends and family.

Both comedy camps are happening June 26 through June 29 in Grand Rapids.

For more information, go to thecomedyproject.com.