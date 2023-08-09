The Black Impact Collaborative will be hosting “The Black Experience” event this weekend at Calvin University.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Black Impact Collaborative will be hosting “The Black Experience” event this weekend at Calvin University.

The Black Experience will take place Friday through Sunday. It will highlight health and well-being, education, economic security, and elder and incarceration support with the aim of elevating the experience of Black people in the Grand Rapids area.

“We wanted to address what is commonly known as the Black tax while also spreading and illuminating Black joy,” Dallas Lenear, board chair of The Black Impact Collaborative, said. “So the goal was to showcase speakers and entertainers who will talk on a variety of topics from our seven impact areas to address our needs.”

The event will feature a business expo and exhibits, local and national plenary, workshop speakers, a 1970s themed party, a COVID-19 memorial walk, live entertainment, food and more.

For more information about The Black Experience, visit The Black Experience Impact Collaborative’s Facebook page or call 616.888.8411, ext. 506.