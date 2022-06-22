GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The company that owns the Big Old Building, better known as the B.O.B., in downtown Grand Rapids has announced that it will open to the public in September of this year.

The popular downtown venue has been closed since late December of last year.

The Gilmore Collection, who owns the B.O.B., says the whole building will be switching to be completely cashless, to “simplify ordering and the user experience,” according to a press release.

It says the layout will be reimagined, with two floors (L3vel and Eve) set to host special events and private dining only. Live music and stand-up comedy will return at Dr. Grins Comedy Club, Bobarino’s and HOME. BOB’s Brewery will expand into the first floor for operations and the Beer Garden on Ottawa and Fulton, the release said.

Food service hours may be limited at first, according to the release.

The B.O.B. will be hiring new servers, customer service employees, bartenders, culinary staff and management. People can apply at The Gilmore Collection website.

The building was put up for sale by The Gilmore Collection in November 2020 along with the neighboring 20 Monroe venue. It was listed for $15.5 million, but never sold.