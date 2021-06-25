‘That’s not justice’: Activists react to Chauvin sentencing Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, is being sentenced on Friday. He could face up to 30 years in prison.

Leaders with The Diatribe say while this is a monumental day, there is still much more work to be done.

Prosecutors are calling for Chauvin to face a 30-year sentence, saying the former police officer brutally murdered Floyd and abused the power of his badge. Chauvin’s defense team is requesting probation or a shorter prison term, citing his lack of criminal history.

Marcel Price, the executive director of The Diatribe, says he hopes this sentencing will show people the criminal justice system is broken.

“Even if this police officer gets 30 years, even if this police officer gets life, that’s not justice because we’re continuing to still live in a system that is designed for us to fail and that it’s designed for us to experience it at a higher rate than our white counterparts,” said Price.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.