Testimony to resume in trial of convicted killer’s dad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Testimony will continue today in the trial of James Chance, who’s accused of helping his son cover up a murder and dismemberment.

James Chance’s son, Jared Chance, was previously convicted of murdering Ashley Young, 31, of Oshtemo Township at his Grand Rapids home in late 2018. James Chance is accused of perjury and being an accessory after the fact in the dismemberment of Young’s body.

An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Young.

On Tuesday, jurors heard opening statements from the prosecution and defense. Prosecutors said James Chance chose not to tell police what happened and later lie to investigators, while the defense said he was just doing the best he could in a difficult situation.

Following witnesses included Young’s mother; Jared Chance’s roommate, who discovered Young’s partial remains in the house where they both rented apartments; and officers and crime scene technicians who investigated the murder.

James Chance’s other son, Konrad Chance, is expected to testify Wednesday. He previously testified in his brother’s trial.

The trial is slated to continue through the rest of the week.

Jared Chance is already serving a 100- to 200-year sentence for Young’s murder.

If convicted of perjury, his father could spend the rest of his life in prison, too.

James Chance’s wife Barbara Chance is expected to spend no more than a year in jail after pleading no contest Monday to perjury and accessory charges.

