Testimony could finish in trial of convicted killer’s dad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Testimony could wrap up today in the trial of James Chance, who’s accused of helping his son cover up the dismemberment of a woman in Grand Rapids.

James Chance is accused of perjury and being an accessory after the fact in the dismemberment of 31-year-old Ashley Young of the Kalamazoo area, who his son Jared Chance was previously convicted of killing.

Chance’s other son, Konrad Chance, testified Wednesday that his brother told their parents Dec. 2, 2018, that he had killed Young, saying he was “the most upset I’ve ever seen him.”

The family went to the Grand Rapids Police Department that day, but James Chance wouldn’t let his son say much without an attorney present, so they left. The lieutenant who spoke with the family said he had no authority to hold Jared Chance at that point because there was no evidence a crime had been committed.

Jared Chance ended up being arrested later that day, anyway, after his neighbor found a bloody tarp covering Young’s partial remains in the basement of the house where they both rented apartments.

Prosecutors say James Chances could have been upfront with investigators but wasn’t, and allege that he also lied about certain details of transporting some of Young’s remains between the house where she was killed and the Chance family home in Holland. The defense says James Chance never intentionally lied to investigators and that he was simply doing the best he could in a bad situation.

If testimony concludes Thursday as expected, closing arguments may come Friday, after which the case will go to the jury.

James Chance’s wife Barbara Chance pleaded no contest Monday to the same charges her husband faces. She’s expected to spend no more than a year in jail. If convicted, James Chance could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Jared Chance is serving 100 to 200 years in prison for Young’s murder.

