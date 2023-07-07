GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Entering its fourth year, the city of Grand Rapids’ summer workforce program for teenagers has introduced a new initiative.

GRow1000, which began in 2020, looks to employ 1,000 young people in a slew of different workplaces around Grand Rapids for the summer. Most teens in the program work 17 hours per week, but now they will have the chance at an additional three hours with pay.

This is part of the GRow Further Fridays initiative that will give the additional hours. The goal is to allow the members of the program to further develop their workplace skills.

“I think it’s so critical to really help develop skills and prepare them for the world of work,” Shannon L. Harris, the executive director of Our Community’s Children, said. “After high school or after college, they’re going to have to work. So we want to prepare them so they are successful on those jobs.”

Young people are already getting involved with city-partnered workplaces from the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department to private businesses. Abe Rappuhn has been working with a law firm in the city and said he’s gained so much from his short time there already.

“I’ve been learning so much and soaking in so much information,” he said. “It’s been a really really awesome experience.”

Sign-ups for the program this summer are closed, but a similar one for those ages 18 to 24 will be opening up this fall. You can find more information on the GRow1000 program by clicking here.