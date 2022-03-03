Teen wins $5K to expand GR parking app

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — A high school student in Grand Rapids could make your next trip downtown a lot easier by expanding his parking app.

The 16-year-old recently won a local start-up competition after pitching his idea, and now he has thousands of dollars to push it forward.

“All of the ideas were very good, and I was so surprised to have won it,” Vishnu Mano said.

Mano is a junior at City High School. Last month, his winning idea started in the form of a problem he noticed in elementary school when he and his family ran were headed to a hockey game.

“I love the Grand Rapids Griffins. We, as a family, were going to one of the games. We missed the face-off because we couldn’t find parking. It was jam-packed in all of the parking spots around Van Andel Arena,” he said.

It wasn’t until his sophomore year of high school that he began to look more into the issue.

During an international baccalaureate program at school, he and other students were tasked to do a personal project that would impact the community or help the students understand or express themselves.

For his project, he focused on downtown parking problems and built a basic sensor prototype that could be used for a parking app, Spotter.

He pitched his idea to the city to see if it was something they would implement, and they ended up giving him an internship.

“They gave me funding to develop my app and test it out at the Ottawa Fulton garage,” he said. “I met many people who work in the parking industry and was able to understand parking from the city’s perspective.”

There is QR code for people to scan at the ramps entrance that will lead you to open spaces.

There are yellow sensors located in front of the spots which detect if a spot is available or not. Currently, the app is being tested by a few individuals and not has been made available to the public.

“Based on this information, this data gets sent to our app through the cloud and then our app takes this data and changes the status of parking spots from open to taken in real-time. It delays 3-5 seconds, so that’s not too bad,” Mano said.

He saw an even greater need and wanted to take his web app from the ramps to the streets. Last month, he pitched his expansion idea to five judges in five minutes during a contest hosted by Start Garden.

“Using the 5,000 from the start competition, the next market we’re trying to tap into is on-street parking like on the sides of streets or open parking lots without walls so we can use cameras instead of sensors.”

Photo Courtesy: Vishnu Mano, winner of 5×5 night, for the month of February

He won the competition and was given $5,000 to advance his idea. He’s one of the youngest people to win the “5 by 5” night.

“This entrepreneur had an impressive amount of hustle and an impressive amount of traction. He was also the youngest presenter tonight,” the presenter said as he handed Mano the check award. “There was just an interest and excitement with where you’re going.”

Mano is working day and night to develop this into a world-class app. He hopes to have the app ready for users by the end of the year.

“I’ve been working out of my basement trying to get the final product out,” he said. “I’ve talked to a few parking companies in West Michigan. Spotter is completely ready to put in the sensors and make that work. The camera may take 3-4 months or at least by the beginning of the summer to begin implementation. Research should be done in 3-4 months.”