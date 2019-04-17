Grand Rapids

Teen tied to cellphone store thefts sentenced

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 10:41 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager who was among several people arrested in connection to a string of cellphone store robberies in Kent County was sentenced Tuesday to serve three months in jail.

Ziquadreon White pleaded guilty to attempted assault of a police officer and receiving and concealing between $200 and $1,000 in stolen property earlier this year. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail for both counts, which will be served concurrently. White will not be on probation after he completes his sentence.

White was arrested Nov. 29 at a hotel in Wyoming, along with five others. Four of them were ultimately released because of a lack of evidence. One other teen, Haracio Harris, was arrested. Harris’ case is still going through the court process.

Police identified two other suspects and warned there could be even more connected to the crimes, which happened from Nov. 12 to Nov. 30.

