Teen shot in SE GR; house struck by 15 bullets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said authorities received numerous calls shortly after 11 p.m. Monday of reports of shots fire near Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue.

While searching the area, officers found on a house on Geneva Avenue SE near the intersection of Franklin that had been struck 15 bullets. Twenty casings were found in the roadway.

A short time later, a 17-year-old boy showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Police said his injuries are not considered life threatening.

It’s unclear if the teen was inside the house.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.