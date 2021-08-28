Teen recovering after shooting in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police say officers heard several shots near Houseman Field while they were working in the area for a football game around 9 p.m. Friday. Shortly after, they found a house in the 200 block of Diamond Avenue had been shot and a vehicle in the north lot was hit.

Police say a 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to recover.

Witnesses say they saw a silver 4 door sedan leave the area.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links