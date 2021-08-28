Teen recovering after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police say officers heard several shots near Houseman Field while they were working in the area for a football game around 9 p.m. Friday. Shortly after, they found a house in the 200 block of Diamond Avenue had been shot and a vehicle in the north lot was hit.

Police say a 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to recover.

Witnesses say they saw a silver 4 door sedan leave the area.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.