Teen in critical condition after apparent stabbing in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a teen showed up at the hospital with stab wounds Wednesday.

The Grand Rapids Police said around 7 p.m. officers received a report of a four gunshots head in the parking lot of Mineo’s Pizza, located on Burton Street SE near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found blood but no victims.

A short time later, a 17-year-old man showed up at the hospital with what appeared to be stab wounds not gun shot wounds. He is in critical condition, according to GRPD.

Police don’t have a suspect description or a motive as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.