GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was hurt in a late Friday evening shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Bridge Street NW near Pettibone Avenue NW for a shooting.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound. GRPD said her injuries are considered not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

GRPD said no arrests have been made.

This shooting remains under investigation.