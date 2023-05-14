A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened in Grand Rapids on May 14, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Eastern Avenue SE and Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE after receiving a report of a shooting.

Responding officers learned that a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle for treatment. GRPD said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers report that there was a large crowd gathered near the intersection before the teenager was shot. After the gunshot was fired, the crowd ran away.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.