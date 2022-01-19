Teen charged with murder in May shooting death of 15-year-old in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder charge has been filed against a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Grand Rapids last year.

Khavaree Nash, 18, of Wyoming, was charged with open murder and several firearm charges. He was already being held at Kent County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

An undated courtesy photo of Ju’Qwon Calvin.

Nash is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Ju’Qwon Calvin on Prince Street SE, west of Fuller Avenue, in southeast Grand Rapids on May 29, 2021.

Just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, Ju’Qwon’s parents said their son was a good student, strong athlete and never one to get in trouble.

His parents said Ju’Qwon was set up. They said the teen’s friends called him to make plans to hang out, which ended in him being killed. At the time, police said the shooting was the result of an altercation, though they didn’t explain further.