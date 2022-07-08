GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been charged for allegedly shooting at a Grand Rapids Police Department officer.

On Friday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams was arraigned on assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and felony firearm charges. He faces up to life in prison.

Becker noted that Williams is being charged as an adult.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 24 on Prospect Avenue SE near Highland Street. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said an officer in a marked cruiser saw an oncoming car without its headlights on. As the vehicles approached one another, the chief said, the other car stopped, a passenger leaned out of the window and started firing at the cruiser with a handgun.

The officer returned fire, shooting one time through his windshield. Winstrom said two nearby vehicles were hit by the shooter’s gunfire, not by the officer’s. There were no reports of injuries.

The car took off when the officer shot back, Winstrom said. Another officer in another cruiser soon spotted it, after which there was what Winstrom called a “lengthy” chase that included going on the highway. Though the chase spanned “several miles,” Winstrom said, it ended not far from where it started in the area of Hall Street and Eastern Avenue.

One suspect, an 18-year-old, was taken into custody, and at least two more suspects were being sought, Winstrom said in June.

Williams is expected back in court on July 19.

News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder, Joe LaFurgey and Corinne Moore contributed to this report.