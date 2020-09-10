Teen charged in shooting of 12-year-old in GR

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen has been charged in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy earlier this week.

Grand Rapids police say 16-year-old Willie Lee Bledsoe was arraigned Thursday with three felonies: assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, weapons/firearms discharge from a vehicle causing injury and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle.

Bledsoe was charged as an adult.

The drive-by shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Calvin Avenue SE and Adams Street in the city’s southeast side.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

A GRPD spokesman previously told News 8 the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a prior dispute.

Investigators say Bledsoe is a suspect in multiple other incidents relating to stolen vehicles and business break-ins in Grand Rapids and Kent County.

