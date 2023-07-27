The film for “Oppenheimer” showing in the IMAX theater at Celebration Cinema Theater in Grand Rapids. (July 19, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids theater showing the movie “Oppenheimer” on 70-millimeter IMAX film says its film reel is having a technical issue.

Celebration Cinema North said Thursday that it is working to fix the film reel.

But until the film reel is repaired, IMAX showings will use digital IMAX projection, the theater said.

Celebration Cinema North is one of 19 theaters in the United States — and one of just two in Michigan — showing “Oppenheimer” on 70-millimeter film.

The film reel itself weighs over 600 pounds, News 8 reported. If it were laid out flat, it would span 11 miles.

Jesse Forquer, the director of technology with Studio C, previously said the screening provided a unique experience and was “absolutely the format that (the director) intended it to be shown.”

In a post, Celebration Cinema North said it is working to add more “Oppenheimer” showtimes in 70-millimeter film after its initial three-week run.