Technical center cancels classes after online threat

Kent Career Technical Center in Grand Rapids went into lockdown Thursday. (Oct. 3, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent Career Technical Center in Grand Rapids went into lockdown Thursday and canceled afternoon classes after administrators learned about a student threat on social media targeting another student.

Officers were called around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

KCTC Assistant Superintendent Ron Koehler said neither the suspect nor the victim were in the building at the time of the lockdown.

Grand Rapids police said they investigated the online threat and determined it was unsubstantiated.

Koehler said the lockdown and session cancellation were part of KCTC’s regular protocol and were only as safety precautions. He said police will be supervising the dismissal of second session students, which will happen at the normally scheduled time.

GRPD says they believed that the school is still on a “soft,” shelter-in-place lockdown as of Thursday afternoon.