Tech company filling long-vacant GR lot, creating dozens of jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ohio-based global technology logistics and data security broke ground Wednesday on a new facility expected to bring as many as new 100 new jobs to Grand Rapids.

The new MCPc office will stand along Madison Avenue SE between Crofton and Dickinson streets. MCPc worked with local community development agency Amplify GR to lease the lot, which was formerly the home of Dexter Lock Company but has been vacant for decades.

A rendering of the new MCPc facility being built in Grand Rapids’ Madison Square neighborhood. (July 14, 2021)

The company says it plans to hire at least 30% of its 75 to 100 employees from the surrounding Madison Square neighborhood.

“This is a tremendous investment that’s going to be happening here in the heart of 49507, so it’s certainly important for this neighborhood, but more importantly I think it’s really important for our community,” Jon Ippel, the executive director of Amplify GR, said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “So this is technology-related work, this is 100 jobs that are moving into the neighborhood. And we’re hopeful that this just catalyzes a lot more like-minded businesses that want to co-locate next to MCPc.”

Rockford Construction is building the new 51,000-square-foot facility. MCPc, which also has operations in Canada and the Netherlands, expects to go to work there sometime in the middle of next year.