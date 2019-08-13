Teachers take to social media for supply help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Teachers are taking to social media to get much-needed school supplies purchased as kids get ready to head back to the classroom.

It’s no secret teachers spend a lot of their own money to create the best possible learning environment for students. The latest campaign to take over social platforms allows complete strangers to support teachers looking to purchase items for the classroom.

“We get our students everything from supplies to basic necessities. School districts aren’t all to blame, funds just aren’t there to stretch. I’ve had to switch from middle school to lower elementary and it takes a lot of extra money to do that and be ready for the school year,” Vestaburg Elementary School teacher Therese Hubbell told News 8.

#ClearTheLists continues to trend around the country. The hashtag is included in posts from teachers who have created wish lists online. People can search the hashtag on platforms like Twitter and find posts from teachers who created public lists.

“While, of course, this started to get help for teachers so they don’t have to pay out of pocket for everything, it is also bigger than that. Teachers want education reformed to get what they need for their students!” Hubbell added.

Her wish list can be found here.

Other teachers Hubbell mentioned to News 8 are listed below. You can find teachers in your area by searching “#ClearTheListsMichigan” on Twitter and selecting “near you” under the location area of the webpage.