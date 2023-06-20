GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The teacher of a second-grade student who brought an unloaded gun to school last month testified in court Tuesday.

A 7-year-old brought the gun to Cesar E. Chavez Elementary on May 3.

“I asked to speak with him in private, so I waited until the rest of my students were in the classroom because the lockers are outside of our classrooms,” said the teacher, who wished to remain anonymous. “I asked to see the gun or hand me the gun that was allegedly in his possession.”

She said the child told her it was their mom’s gun.

The child’s mother, 32-year-old Aubrey Wilson, has been charged with fourth-degree child abuse.

Wilson’s fiancée, 29-year-old Chelsea Berkley, was in court Tuesday. She has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Grand Rapids Police Department Detective Stephen Wiersma said Berkley admitted to police during a jail interview that she bought the gun last fall. She has been in the Kent County jail since November on an unrelated case.

Berkley’s defense attorney argued before Judge Jennifer Faber that ownership does not equate to possession.

“They need to prove actual possession of this gun,” Christopher Dennie, attorney, said. “They have not shown actual possession. You can own something and not possess it, and you can possess something without owning it.”

Judge Faber bound the case over to circuit court.

There have been four cases of guns brought to a Grand Rapids Public Schools middle or elementary school this school year.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker previously told News 8 that children under the age of 10 are presumed criminally incompetent under Michigan law.