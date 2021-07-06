Taste of Michigan kicks off at Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Taste of Michigan has kicked off at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, and will run every day in July. The goal is to give people a taste of all that Michigan has to offer.

There will be Michigan-inspired food features including local flavors, mitten state must haves, and hometown creations.

Different vendors include Alt City Beverage Company, Slows Bar-B-Q and Squibb Coffee Bar.

Food from a vendor at Taste of Michigan. (courtesy)

Food from a vendor at Taste of Michigan. (courtesy)

Food from a vendor at Taste of Michigan. (courtesy)

Molly Connolly, the marketing manager for the Downtown Market, says she’s excited for this to bring people together.

“Everybody’s ready to get out, so it’s a great opportunity for people to remember all the great things at the market and maybe try some new flavors, too. We’re just looking forward to having everybody back here,” said Connolly.

The businesses taking part will start serving at 11:30 a.m. A full list of vendors can be found online.