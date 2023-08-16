GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Experience the local cuisine with some of the top East Grand Rapids restaurants Thursday in Gaslight Village.

The Taste of East Grand Rapids will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will feature eateries that will have a wide variety of options for you to try. Booths will be lined up along Wealthy Street from Lovett Avenue and Lake Drive.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Half of all the money raised will be donated.

Here is a list of the participating businesses:

Agate & Herb

Bagel Kitchen

Big Bob’s Pizza

Bowdie’s Chophouse

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

City of East Grand Rapids

Crescent Floral & Gifts

The Dental House

East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation

Fifth Third Bank

Fromage

Greenridge Realty

Jersey Junction

José Babushka’s

Kilwins

Laurel & Jack

Kona Ice

MIX

Olive’s Restaurant & Bar

Pera Pizzeria

Pilates in East

Pink Piggy

Rogan Financial Services

StretchLab

This year, local retailers will also be setting up shop to sell some of their crafts and goods.

Tickets will be needed to purchase select items, food and beverages and take part in some additional activities. They can be purchased at the event for $1 per ticket.

For more information on the event, click here.