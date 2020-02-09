Task force opposes growing GR City Commission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission should not expand to eight members, a task force has recommended.

The commission appointed the task force in response to a two citizen-led groups that want to expand the body to diversify the field of candidates. The Grand Rapids Democracy Initiative proposed altering the current system, in which each of three wards are represented by two commissioners, to eight wards each with their own commissioner.

But in a draft report to city commissioners, the Task Force on Elected Representation said the commission should remain made up of six members:

“The City of Grand Rapids should reject the proposal for eight single-member wards. Yet we believe the current municipal electoral structure in the City can and should be improved to make it more inclusive and representative. Determining the precise formula for changing the system is beyond the charge of our Task Force,” members wrote.

The group listed both the pros and cons of the expansion idea.

On the con side:

Reducing ward size in this way would increase the risk of electoral “capture” by special interest groups.

Studies show multimember districts result in increased racial/socioeconomic and viewpoint diversity of representatives.

Alternate reforms would better achieve the benefits of smaller wards and more connected representatives.

Multimember districts tend to encourage collaboration between representatives on issues impacting specific neighborhoods as well as citywide issues.

There will be a financial cost associated with adding new members to the City Commission.

On the pro side:

Increasing the size of the City Commission will increase the connection between citizens and their representatives as wards would be smaller and the number of people represented by each Commissioner would be reduced.

A larger City Commission would likely generate more deliberation and accountability on neighborhood issues.

Grand Rapids is a growing city and its elected representatives should reflect that growth without diluting the representation of its citizens’ voice.

May increase the democratic nature of the City Commission by lowering barriers to entry for ethnic minorities and women as there would be more seats open to competition.

The task force also tackled three others proposals.

It recommended changing city commission elections from odd to even years, when major state and national offices are decided, suggesting the move would allow for a larger and more diverse voter turnout.

It also suggested doing away with the current rule that eliminates the need for a November runoff election if a city commission or mayoral candidate captures over 50% of the vote in the September primary. The task force said the voter turnout is normally higher during the general election and that new information could come to light in the time between the primary and general election that could change public opinion on a candidate.

Lastly, the task force recommended some future vacancies on the commission be filled by special election. Currently, the city commission appoints members to fill vacancies. Under the task force suggestions, a special election would be required if the vacancy occurs more than one year before the next general election. The commission would still appoint someone to fill a vacancy that occurs less than a year before the next election.

The recommendations will go before the city commission Tuesday.