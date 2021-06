Inside the newly opened Tamales Mary in Eastown on June 23, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new Tamales Mary in Grand Rapids’ Eastown area celebrated its grand opening Wednesday.

The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its second location Wednesday morning.

The new shop is on Wealthy Street SE just east of Lake Drive in a storefront that used to be a Spoonlickers.

Its opening was previously scheduled for May 25, but management had to push that back because of a worker shortage.