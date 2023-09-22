GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Research shows that eating together regularly can reduce the chance of a teenager engaging in risky behaviors like using tobacco, alcohol and marijuana. The program TalkSooner is teaming up with some local pizzerias to inspire parents to have the “drug talk.”

“TalkSooner is a way to engage in those conversations that are a little taboo, a little uncomfortable, but it opens the doors for parents to have meaningful conversations about issues that really matter,” Nadia Kimble, TalkSooner prevention specialist, said.

TalkSooner approached several pizzerias about joining this initiative: Don Petrino’s Pizzeria in Holland, Chuckwagon in Luddington, Russo’s in Wyoming, Pompeii’s in Baldwin and Cadena Brothers in Muskegon.

“When they gave us the opportunity to help spread the word and gave us these awesome little pizza cutters with bottle openers on them to pass out, it was a no-brainer for us,” Nick Cadena of Cadena Brothers Pizza in Muskegon said.

During the initiative, the participating pizzerias will be passing out pizza cutters and flyers with the information listed.

