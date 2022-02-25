“Talk Soup” comedian Hal Sparks coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Comedian Hal Sparks is coming to Grand Rapids next week. He will be performing a series of shows from March 2 to March 5 as part of Full House Comedy.

Sparks is known for his work on “Talk Soup,” and films like “Dude, Where’s My Car?”

He is also known for his breakout role as Michael in the showtime drama series “Queer as Folk.” Sparks says that show was a turning point in his career, and fans of the show still approach him to let him know how it changed their lives.

Tickets are available to all of the shows at the Full House Comedy website.