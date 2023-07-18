GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some residents in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood are opposing a possible housing redevelopment project near Huff Park.

Earlier this year during a Creston Neighborhood Association land use committee meeting, resident Steve Fridsma said a developer expressed intent to build condos on Knapp Street NE between Joan and Ball avenues.

“If 35 to 45 condos get built, they’d have to build right up against Huff Park and they’d have to be tall to fit that densely,” Fridsma said. “Even though Grand Rapids and the county needs housing, this is a really bad location.”

Fridsma is now one of the people speaking out against the potential housing redevelopment over concerns about how it would affect the park.

“I’m sure that’s why it’s attractive for why people want to buy there. They get to be adjacent to a nature preserve but it will have a detrimental effect on users of the park and the wildlife,” Fridsma said.

Huff Park in Grand Rapids. (July 18, 2023) Huff Park in Grand Rapids. (July 18, 2023) Huff Park in Grand Rapids. (July 18, 2023)

An online petition labeled “Preserve Huff Park” was created last week and had collected more than 3,600 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

The creator of the petition, Nicole Smith, said she’s lived near Huff Park for eight years and doesn’t want to see it disrupted.

“It is a sanctuary for us and the neighbors and everyone else to go and walk and enjoy, and the people of Grand Rapids. It’s one of the last great green spaces that houses so much biodiversity,” Smith said.

The Grand Rapids Planning Department said many of the Knapp Street properties in question are currently zoned low-density residential but multiple-family residential is allowed with a special use permit. The department said it hasn’t received any applications but is aware of interest in development near the south side of Huff Park.

“Based on my preliminary discussions, the developers wish to redevelop the properties as multi-family housing,” Planning Director Kristin Turkelson wrote in an email to some neighbors. “In my preliminary meetings with the development team, I noted the area’s sensitive natural features, the existing (and planned) character of the neighborhood and past Planning Commission discussions around such matters. I will also share that I have expressed my concern with the development plans presented to date and their incompatibility with the surrounding patterns of development.”

Fridsma said that he isn’t opposed to development in the area but he wants a project that fits the makeup of his neighborhood.

“The neighbors don’t want to shut everything down. They’re just opposed to the density that’s been presented so far,” Fridsma said.

The Creston Neighborhood Association’s land use committee will hold a meeting on Aug. 2. The possibility of redevelopment is expected to be discussed.