Take a look inside the new Residence Inn in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new hotel, squeezed into a triangular lot in downtown Grand Rapids, opened to guests Tuesday.

News 8’s Joe LaFurgey got a tour of the Residence Inn by Marriott on Fulton Street at Ionia Avenue on its opening day.



“Along with its unique shape, the hotel has some unique features,” general manager Andrew White showed off the building. “We have city views all the way around, and we have at most only 14 guest rooms on a floor.”





There are 147 rooms starting at $159 per night. They are 50% larger than most standard hotel rooms, designed for travelers who may stay five days or more.

“All of our guest suites have full apartment amenities with the refrigerator, stove top, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal,” White listed.

The developer, the Hinman Company based out of Portage, originally proposed that the building become Grand Rapids’ tallest at 42 stories, but that was cut down to 13 before ground was broken. Construction took two years, including a six-month delay in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic.