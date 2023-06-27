GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When trying out a new restaurant, it can be difficult to decide which meal and drink you want to have, especially with a big menu.

Luckily, now there’s a way to try several items at once. Experience Grand Rapids has partnered with nearly 30 different restaurants and breweries to offer guests specialty flights of food and drink.

The new initiative is called “Flights of Flavor.” Each participating business will offer curated flights of drinks, food or both.

Experience GR is also offering other grants to help restaurants serve the flights in an enhanced presentation.

“This campaign is just as much about style as it is about flavor,” Associate Vice President of Marketing at Experience GR Kate Lieto said. “We want to help build excitement around every flight and to support businesses that need to buy materials to make it possible.”

Not only can you try out the new flights at more than two dozen restaurants, but you can also earn points by ordering the flights. All you have to do is download the Flights of Flavor pass, check in on your smartphone and earn free meals and merchandise.

The points can also be turned into donations for scholarships at the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.

A full list of participating businesses can be found here: