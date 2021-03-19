T-shirt fundraiser gets meals to vaccine clinic volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In every crisis or time of need, there are always unsung heroes.

They’re the folks who step up to make a difference — like the 300 volunteers who are helping out at the mass COVID-19 vaccination center at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. Some 4,000 answered the initial appeal for help.

“This is what Grand Rapids is all about: People roll up their sleeves and become engaged and support the community,” Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Baker said.

The hours at the vaccine clinic can be long and all that work can make you hungry.

So the Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the organization, came up with a way to recognize those volunteers by giving them locally produced T-shirts and sending them something to eat from local restaurants.

It was a nice gesture, but Chamber officials recognized another need.

“Through multiple phases through the pandemic, we’ve had the public reach out to us and ask, ‘How can I get engaged? What can I do to support what’s happening in our community?'” Baker said. “That kind of prompted us with an idea of making them available to the public.”

It’s a win-win-win-win situation: $8 from the sale of each “Create Great Community” T-shirt goes to toward the Chamber’s Front Line Food Fund; the remainder pays for the production and other costs related to the shirts. Green Giftz, a locally owned company, gets some-much needed business. Local restaurants, which have struggled through shutdowns and partial openings, get another vital type of shot in the arm. You get a T-shirt for your generosity.

“It’s a little different than just asking for a donation,” Baker said. “You’re actually getting something that you can show your pride in our community.”