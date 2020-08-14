SUV crashes into building in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a woman drove an SUV into a building in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday on Division Avenue near the intersection of Cutler Street SW, south of Burton Street.

A News 8 crew at the scene witnessed police giving the woman a sobriety test.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that multiple people ran away from the scene.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

