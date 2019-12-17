Suspected drunken driver faces charges in deadly GR crash

The scene where a car crashed into a home in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 16, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man authorities allege was driving drunk when he crashed into two houses, killing a pedestrian is facing charges.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said Javan Thomas Beard is being charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of operating without a license in connection to the deadly crash Monday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue and Temple Street near Hall Street on the city’s southeast side.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the car was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit the victim and two houses.

The victim, a 47-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The victim’s family identified the victim as Lashanda Howard.

The driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries then arrested.