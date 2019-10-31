Suspect sought after Calvin student reports rape

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University campus safety is looking for a suspect after a student reported being sexually assaulted on campus.

The student said the assault happened Sunday morning in the woods off the path near Kalsbeek-Huizenga-van Reken Residence Hall. The student reported it Wednesday through the campus Safer Spaces program.

Anyone who knows anything about the assault is asked to contact campus police or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The school said students should not walk alone at night and urged them to take advantage of escorts from campus safety officers.

It released a video message from Sarah Visser, the vice president for student life, about the response to the assault (above), and a note to students outlining its actions (PDF).