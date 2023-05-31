An Oct. 17, 2022, booking photo of Trevon Poe from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist has pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death.

On Tuesday, Trevon Poe pleaded no contest to operating under the influence of liquor causing death.

In October 2022, 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh was hit by a car while riding a bike in Grand Rapids, police said. The car then dragged him for several blocks, according to witnesses.

Singh was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Poe, then 27, was arrested.

He will be sentenced August 23.

Pleading no contest is not an admission of guilt, but it is treated the same as a conviction in sentencing.