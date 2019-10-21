Suspect in deadly GR hit-and-run has DUI history

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver accused of hitting and killing a married couple in downtown Grand Rapids has a history of arrests involving driving and alcohol.

Jason Steven McCann, 44, of Grand Rapids was arrested Sunday morning, hours after police suspect he hit and killed Todd Fuhr and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr, both 56.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Monday that McCann has been charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and two counts of reckless driving causing death. Each of the felony charges carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

The couple was using a crosswalk near the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Oakes Street SW when they were hit by a westbound vehicle that disregarded the stop sign. The vehicle then took off, leaving the Fuhrs to die at the scene.

An undated courtesy photo of Tracy Curtiss Fuhr and Todd Fuhr.

Police said they were able to make an arrest in the case after getting information from members of the public.

Grand Rapids police have not said what may have led up to the crash Saturday night or whether alcohol was a factor in the incident, which happened within blocks of numerous bars and nightspots.

Police on scene after two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run near Oakes Street and Grandville Avenue in Grand Rapids. (Oct. 20, 2019)

McCann, who was also known as Jason Steven Davideit, was arrested twice for alcohol-related driving offenses.

In 2004, McCann was arrested by the Zeeland Police Department and charged with operating while intoxicated, state records show.

In 2016, he was arrested by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. In that case, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated. He was ordered to serve 93 days in jail and a year of probation, state records show.

McCann is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday on charges connected to Saturday’s hit-and-run.