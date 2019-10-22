Suspect in deadly GR hit-and-run charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver accused of hitting and killing a married couple in downtown Grand Rapids was in court Tuesday.

Jason Steven McCann, 44, of Grand Rapids was arraigned in 61st District Court on three felony counts, including leaving the scene of a deadly crash and reckless driving causing death. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

He was arrested Sunday morning, hours after police suspect he hit and killed Todd Fuhr and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr, both 56.

An undated courtesy photo of Tracy Curtiss Fuhr and Todd Fuhr.

The couple was using a crosswalk near the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Oakes Street SW when they were hit by a westbound vehicle that disregarded the stop sign. The vehicle then took off, leaving the Fuhrs dead at the scene.

Police said they were able to make an arrest in the case after getting information from members of the public.

Although police have not indicated whether alcohol was a factor in this crash, court documents show McCann has a history of drunken driving arrests.

The Fuhrs’ sons said they were devastated by the incident remembering their parents as caring, loving and generous.

Jason Steven McCann at court hearing on Oct. 22, 2019.

On Tuesday, a judge set a cash surety bond of $100,000 for McCann. If he is released on bond, he must wear a tether, the judge ordered.