Suspect in custody after armed robberies

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in custody after allegedly robbing two people Sunday morning: one in Ada Township and one in Wyoming.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 52-year-old suspect was armed with a knife when she approached the victim, a woman, in the parking lot of St. Robert of Newminster Parish on Ada Drive SE. The suspect then fled when more people arrived in the parking lot for church.

Deputies located the suspect's vehicle a short distance away, pulled her over and took her into custody.

Authorities said the same suspect also robbed someone or a business earlier Sunday morning in Wyoming. No details about the robbery in Wyoming were provided.

These incidents are currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345