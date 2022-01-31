Suspect flees police, crashes in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A felony assault suspect was arrested Monday morning after he fled from police and crashed in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said that the 26-year-old man fled from the police, but officers were never able to get close enough to begin a pursuit.

The man crashed at Front Avenue NW and Leonard Street NW, hitting two vehicles before running from the scene.

Neither of the two drivers were seriously injured, GRPD said.

The suspect, who was not injured, was arrested a short time later. Police say he has been taken to the Kent County jail.